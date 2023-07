An organization in Traverse City is already preparing for back to school supplies.

Father Fred’s kicked off it’s annual back to school shoe program on Thursday.

The program works with multiple community partners to provide new shoes to kids for no cost to them. The shoe sizes range from toddler to teens.

The shoes will be organized so that when pick up is ready it’ll feel like a shopping experience for the kids.

The shoe pick up event is July 31 in Benzie County.