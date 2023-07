The time has finally arrived for the announcements of the Consumer’s Energy “Put your town on the map” pitch competition. This year was by far the most successful with communities from all over Michigan submitting wonderful projects. Here are your winner for 2023:

3. Harbor Beach - $10,000

Harbor Beach

2. Reed City - $15,000

Reed City

1. Fennville - $25,000

Fennville

For more information on the “Put your town on the map” program visit the Consumer’s Energy website.