Beecoming a Beekeeper at Mason County Bee Supplies

Whether you are interested in becoming a beekeeper or needing help pollinating your garden, Mason County Bee Supplies has everything you need for your bees to thrive.

The bee supply store can set anyone up to be a efficient beekeeper with all the equipment they’ll need, even down to the bees!

They have their very own variety of handcrafted frames that will help manage anywhere from 50 colonies to over 500 colonies.

Along with handcrafted frames, they have all the protective gear and tools you’ll need to properly care for your honeybees.

Our On The Road Crew, Braulis and Tyler, are in Mason County learning all about bees and how to be beekeeper.