Basic Needs Coalition looking for donations to help homeless people through the summer

A call to action to help the homeless population in the Traverse City Area was sent out Thursday as police do their part to help make sure the homeless get the resources they need.

The Basic Needs Coalition is looking for donations to get them through the summer into fall when the winter shelter opens back up. At the same time, the Traverse City Police Department says a newly implemented program is helping them provide much needed resources to the homeless.

The Basic Needs Coalition says the much needed supplies aren’t a luxury, but a necessity. They say with the Goodwill Emergency Shelter full and the Safe Harbor Winter Shelter shuttered until fall, they are running out of tents and sleeping bags.

“People might do things like wrap up in a tarp to stay warm and dry in the night, or sleep on cardboard or do some makeshift shelter building out of sticks,” Ryan Hannon, the Basic Needs Coalition Chair.

They anticipate that there is a need of at least 60 sleeping tents.

“We saw a huge spike in March when Safe Harbor closed, and that has been a huge impact into our program as well,” Jenn Holm, the Traverse City Police Social Worker Coordinator, said.

Holm said that a newly implemented program that was originally geared toward overdoses was revamped to help the homeless.

“Traditionally, quick response teams are all about overdose response, but by doing a lot of research, we identified this huge correlation between not just folks who have already overdosed, but kind of the ones who are most at risk. And that’s who we have decided these vulnerable populations are,” Holm said.

Holm said now the teams that go out go to where the people are.

She also said that it’s important to remember that every homeless person has a story, you just don’t know it.

The Basic Needs Coalition said the Goodwill Inn Emergency Shelter is currently full and the Safe Harbor Emergency Winter Shelter doesn’t open until October.