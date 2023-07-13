18 year old recovering after crash on M-115

An 18 year old is recovering and M-115 is back open this morning after a crash in Clam Lake Township.

On Wednesday an 18 year old driving an SUV ran into a semi-truck -- after crossing the center line of M-115 near East 48 RD.

The Cadillac Fire Department used jaws for life to get the driver out of the SUV.

He was taken to Munson Cadillac before he was airlifted to Munson Traverse City with non-life-threatening injuries.

M-115 was closed for an hour and a half for clean-up.

Fatigue is believed to be a factor in the crash -- but it is still under investigation.