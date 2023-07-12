Up North Busker Festival is back this weekend in East Jordan

The Up North Busker Festival is making its return to East Jordan this Friday and Saturday.

The festival will be filled with two days of non-stop performances, music, food, and contests for friends and families to enjoy.

This year the festival will have more performers than they did last year!

Some the acts will include jugglers, mermaids, magicians, dancers, and so much more.

Our On The Road Crew, Braulis and Tyler, are in East Jordan getting a sneak peek of some of the performances happening this weekend.

