Traverse City investigates discrimination complaints concerning local business

The City of Traverse City has responded multiple reports of discriminatory language involving a local business.

This comes after posts from Studio 8 Hair Lab in Traverse City, drew harsh criticism.

The City says several reports referenced the city’s Non-Discrimination Ordnance which was adopted in 2010. It states that “It is the intent of the City of Traverse City that no person be denied the equal protection of the laws; nor shall any person be denied the enjoyment of his or her civil rights or be discriminated against because of their actual or perceived race, color, religion, national origin, sex, age, height, weight, marital status, physical or mental disability, family status, sexual orientation, or gender identity”.

Traverse City Mayor Pro-Tem Amy Shamroe said “The actions of one business owner do not reflect the values of the citizens of Traverse City. Regardless of any court cases decided since then, city residents voted almost two to one in support of protecting LGBTQIA+ rights in 2011. That is who we are. We are a community who welcomes all and stands with neighbors, especially our LGBTQIA+ folks as they find themselves under attack.”

The City’s attorney said they will investigate based on the Non-Discrimination Ordnance, the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision and state legislation.







