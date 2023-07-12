The American Red Cross helping three families displaced by Wexford, Manistee Co. wildfire

Natalie McIntyre, the regional volunteer services officer for Michigan, said The Red Cross was out connecting with homeowners affected by the fire Tuesday afternoon.

McIntyre said they have 3,000 volunteers in Michigan, ready to help with natural disasters and people displaced from fires but they’re always looking for more.

She also said it’s easy to join and they have roles both in-person and virtually. Anything from helping blood donations to volunteers in the field. To get started all you have to do is go to their website to sign up. They’ll do the rest, even provide training.

Advertisement

“It is a great experience, great opportunity to not only see the community, work with people, but also really do something great for folks that are going through a really hard time,” said McIntyre.

Anyone 16 and older can join. Adults do have to go through a background check. For more information, please click here.