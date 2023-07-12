TCAPS blames school worker shortage on region’s lack of affordable housing, suggests unique housing project

Despite the state’s efforts at solving the teacher shortage, the Superintendent of Traverse City Area Public Schools Dr. John Vanwagoner said they haven’t noticed a difference yet.

The Michigan Department of Education says more students are heading into teaching careers. However, they say the area’s housing shortage is holding schools in the region back.

“Schools all over the state and in our area are short of teachers and other people that work in schools such as social workers right now. We are in desperate need,” Dr. Vanwagoner admitted.

The state’s Department of Education says Michigan has generated five years of increases in the number of students preparing for careers in education. And while Dr. Vanwagoner says he’s optimistic about that and the state’s recent investments in schools, he explained the region’s housing shortage is challenging their ability to hire new candidates.

“And the reality is while we may have jobs and people who can fill them, can they find a place they can afford to live?” Dr. Vanwagoner questioned.

TCAPS is working with Northwest Education Services and other educational partners in the region on a housing project for educators.

The housing project is still in it’s early stages and would provide housing to all school workers including teachers. The project was unable to get funding from the American Rescue Plan Act in 2022. However, Housing North did conduct a survey they’re hopeful will point them in the right direction.

The Executive Director for Housing North, Yarrow Brown, admitted, “there just isn’t enough housing to recruit new talent to our area.” However, she applauds their efforts and says it’s a step in the right direction.

“We really think this is unique and an awesome opportunity to come collectively together to say we need teachers. We know that there’s a high need in Traverse City. So, how can we bring these groups together to create more housing,” Brown asked.

Dr. Vanwagoner says while it may take some time before they start feeling the impact. They’re confident their efforts will bring more teachers and school employees to Northern Michigan.

“I think two years after this, is when I think that we’ll start to see the impacts and the fruits of the investments that have been made,” Dr. Vanwagoner said.