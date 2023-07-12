Summer sunshine safety tips for UV Safety Awareness Month

July is known for many things, and one of them is that it’s Ultraviolet (UV) Safety Awareness Month.

During the summer months in the Northern Hemisphere, the sun’s angle in the sky is at its highest, making the sun’s rays the most impactful. While the sun is always producing UV rays, it is the high angle in the sky that creates the most impact on our skin.

Taking a step back, let’s talk about what UV rays are. UV rays are electromagnetic radiation (light) waves emitted from the sun. They are not visible to the human eye because their wavelength (200 to 400 nanometers) is shorter than the wavelengths of the visible light spectrum (400 to 700 nanometers).

The UV wavelength is the key player to why the rays are dangerous in high amounts. Short wavelengths move faster and are stronger, but not ALL the UV rays do reach the surface of the Earth.

There are three types of UV rays that are considered based on range of wavelength: UVA, UVB and UVC.

Most UVA and some UVB are able to pass through the atmosphere to the surface, and they are the rays that are focused on when discussing sun burns and increases in skin cancer. UVC rays are on the shortest end of the UV spectrum, but luckily they are absorbed by the atmosphere and don’t reach the surface where we are thanks to ozone and other natural chemicals.

While sunshine can be a good mood booster, and help our bodies produce vitamin D to absorb calcium, the UV radiation can cause unwanted problems. When UV reaches our skin, it causes chemical reactions that change and damage DNA, which can lead to cancer-causing cells, according to the Skin Cancer Foundation. How bad overexposure and unprotected exposure impacts you depends greatly on genetics, though.

Explaining UV Radiation

The sun’s UV rays can impact us year-round. In the winter, even though the sun angle is very low for us here in Northern Michigan, you can still get a sun burn on sunny days! This can happen especially when there is snow because of the reflection of the light off the bright-white surface.

In addition, you may think you don’t need sunscreen on a cloudy day, but UV rays can travel through most clouds. Depending on the thickness of the cloud layer, you can still get burnt!

Below is the chart of the UV Index. It’s recommended to always wear skin protection, but more importantly when the index value is higher.