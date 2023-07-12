Nessel says criminals are using QR code scams, and the FBI has some tips to avoid falling victim

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says the FBI is cracking down on QR code scams.

Criminals are placing stickers with codes they create over the top of a real QR code. Once the fake QR code is scanned, victims are redirected to phishing sites where their personal or financial information can be stolen.

These fake codes can also be used to download viruses to your device used to spy on you, steal sensitive information such as photos or videos, and it can even encrypt your device until you pay a ransom.

The FBI offers several ways for you to protect yourself from these scams:

Do not scan a code if it is a sticker, looks like it has been replaced, or is covered up. If you scan a code, see if the URL that you are taken to is secure. You can tell if its secure if it begins with “https.” You can download a QR Code Scanner app that can help you recognize a suspicious code Instead of scanning a code that will take you to a website, see if you can just type in a URL instead.

If you believe that you are a victim of QR Code fraud, you can report it to your local FBI field office, and to the FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center.

For more information, you can visit the Attorney General's Website.








