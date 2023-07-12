MI Healthy Mind: Creating art from life’s ashes

With mental health, like physical health, getting the correct diagnosis is crucial since it is the first step to getting proper treatment.

This week’s episode of MI Healthy Mind invites Ken Jackson, award winning cartoonist, artist and muralist to discuss his life.

Ken ahs a rare endocrine disorder that prevents a person from fully completing puberty, and a misdiagnosis of depression and not developing like his peers led him to substance abuse.

In the episode Ken talks about his art, his disorder, legal issues, lack of access to health care and how the criminal justice system helped him properly treat his illness and find opportunities to become the man he is today.

MI Healthy Mind airs every Sunday at 7 a.m. on Local Fox 32.