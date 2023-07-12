Meals on Mission: Grilled Zucchini Involtini

It’s summer, so that means you might be seeing lots of zucchini around. Chef John Clements has another recipe to get the taste buds excited!

Ingredients:

Zucchini

Feta Cheese

Rice

Marinara

Mozzarella Cheese

Salt/Pepper

Directions:

Cut off ends of zucchini, and then slice it up the long way so the zucchini is in strips. Pour some olive oil on the slices, then add to grill for just a few minutes until there are nice grill marks.

Next, make the mix to stuff the zucchini with. You will be rolling up the stuffing in the zucchini slices.

For the stuffing, use rice, feta cheese and marinara sauce. Mix the ingredients together in a bowl.

Place more marinara sauce in the bottom of a casserole dish.

Lay grilled zucchini out on flat surface and put stuffing on one end of the slice (roughly a tablespoon). Roll up the slices and place them on top of the marinara sauce in the dish.

You can add cheese on top, Chef Clements uses mozzarella, and dab some more marinara sauce. Cover the dish and place in a 350 degree oven for 15-20 minutes.

Serve and enjoy!







