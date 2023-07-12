Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society announces discovery of 1879 tug boat wreck ‘Satellite’

After almost 143 years below the surface of Lake Superior, the long lost tug boat, named Satellite, has been found. The boat sank on June 21, 1879 after having problems with four barges in tow. It is unknown if the issues were mechanical or if the boat struck a log.

In summer of 2022, Josh Gates from Expedition Unknown on the Discovery Channel joined the Great Lakes Shipwreck Society’s crew in Whitefish Point. Gates was at the Shipwreck Museum to do a show about the missing 1918 French Minesweepers, but while the remotely operated vehicle provided by the Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society was underwater, the crew discovered something else.

Instead of the targeted minesweeper, it was the Satellite! The observers were able to tell the difference between the vessels because the minesweepers are made of steel while the Satellite is known as a beautiful vessel made with a wooden hull.

