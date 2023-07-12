Gov. Whitmer signs bipartisan legislation to make Juneteenth a state holiday

Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed bipartisan legislation declaring Juneteenth a state holiday in Michigan.

June 19 will now be celebrated as Juneteenth which is a day to highlight Black history and culture and to commemorate the end of slavery in America.

“Freedom is a thread, and a fight, woven through this nation’s history and current political climate. In spite of attempts to limit access to the ballot box, economic/education empowerment, and basic civil rights – we thrive together. The NAACP applauds Governor Whitmer and Lt. Governor Gilchrist for their bold leadership in making Juneteenth a state holiday in Michigan, celebrating true freedom for all,” said NAACP Michigan State Conference President, Yvonne M. White.

Last year, state and union leaders in Michigan made Juneteenth a state holiday for all state employees before this new legislation was passed.