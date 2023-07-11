You can make a beautiful bouquet of flowers on a farm in Suttons Bay

Summer is in full bloom and the perfect time to enjoy some flowers.

Omena Cut Flowers U-Pick Flower Farm in Suttons Bay is the perfect place to make a one-of-a-kind bouquet.

Carolyn Faught started the farm years ago after making a career change to spend more time with her children.

“I love to grow flowers. I think it’s a healing environment for people,” said Carolyn Faught, Owner of Omena Cut Flowers U-pick Flower Farm.

Twenty-six years ago, Faught planted six beds of flowers on her farm. Now she has 26 beds.

“I’m a longtime gardener. My mom was a big influence in getting me interested in gardening,” said Faught. “A lot of my perennials came from her. She passed away a few years ago at 93.”

The farm was one of the first U-pick experiences in the area.

“I have people that come back every year and who have gotten their wedding flowers here, or there’s one guy who took pictures of his little girl every year with her flowers, and now she’s in college,” explained Faught.

Deb Allen visited the farm 15 years ago and returned to pick flowers for her mother.

“The u-pick part is one of the main reasons we come because it is fun to let the flower speak to you and pick out the ones that are talking to you,” said Deb Allen.

“People leave me notes in my guestbook, things like I’m picking for a baby that’s being born today, or I am picking for my 96-year-old grandmother. Or thank you for helping me lower my blood pressure,” said Faught. “People tell me over and over how much it means to them to be able to do this. That’s a big part of why I do it.”

Even though it’s been a dry summer, Faught says it hasn’t impacted her flowers.

“Luckily, we have a sprinkler system, and everything is tall this year. I don’t know why, but my stuff is doing great despite the drought,” added Faught.