Order of the Eastern Star’s Charlevoix Chapter makes final donation to the Charlevoix Area Hospital

A Northern Michigan organization made one final donation to the Charlevoix Area Hospital this week.

The Order of the Eastern Star’s Charlevoix Chapter closed on June 14 after more than 150 years of service. They had been making annual contributions to the hospital and became a member of the Lighthouse Club.

In their final contribution to the facility, the chapter matted and framed 10 photos from local artists from 2000-2009 and donated them back to the hospital.

“It means a lot just to know that we’ve contributed to the community and we’ve participated in supporting our hospital and supporting our local area. It was important to me to give back to the community in that way,” Carla Spence, Order of the Easter Star Member, said.

The pictures will be put on display at the Charlevoix Hospital.