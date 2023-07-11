Miss Traverse City advocates for women’s mental health

Angel Zoulek is the 2023 Miss Traverse City. She’s a 19-year-old college student who graduated from Kingsley High School. And while it is a huge honor to be awarded Miss Traverse City, it wasn’t something that Angel had always planned for.

“I learned a lot about not only myself but gaining a lot of independent working skills. You know, I had my first panel judge interview ever. I learned a lot about stage presence and body posture. I walked in with no expectations, no experience. You know, some of these girls have been doing it for years and years, but you don’t have to you can just walk in there and confidently be yourself,” Said Zoulek

Because of her personal experiences, this led Angel to a passion of making a change and advocating for women’s mental health, specifically within social media and fitness.

“Not only my struggles, looking at my friends and, you know, seeing these younger girls online and seeing how it’s touching every root of society just really sparked something inside of me that, hey, like something has to be done. We have to make a change now,” Zoulek said.