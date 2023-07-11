Hit and run in Newton Township leaves one man dead, another arrested

The Mackinac County Sheriff’s Office says that a man from Crystal Falls is dead after being hit by a pick-up truck on US-2 near East Milakokia Lake Road in Newton Township.

On Monday, sheriff’s deputies say that a westbound pick-up truck passed another westbound car at a high rate of speed and hit a man that was checking his car, which was parked legally on the shoulder of the roadway.

According to the sheriff’s office, the man, 40-year-old Douglas Nelson Jr., was pronounced dead on the scene. Deputies say the driver of the pick-up truck, Eric Gilmour from Grand Blanc, did not stop, and instead drove several more miles down US-2 before stopping on the side of the road. Off duty police officers who witnessed the crash followed him, and deputies say they stopped to check on the suspect and detained him until local law enforcement arrived.

Deputies say that the Gilmour was arrested and taken to the nearest hospital for treatment before being lodged at the Mackinac County Jail. The sheriff’s office says that he was arraigned and is being held on a $500,000 bond.

The crash remains under investigation, but the sheriff’s office does say that preliminary investigation shows that alcohol and speed were a factor in the crash.

The Mackinac County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Newton Township Fire, Garfield Township Fire, Portage Township EMS, MDOT and MSP troopers from the St. Ignace, Manistique and Sault Ste. Marie Posts.



