We’re introducing you to Aiden, 14, this week on Grant Me Hope.

Aiden is a creative, funny and kind-hearted boy who likes to go to the movies, arcades and the park.

His first favorite hobby is sports, especially baseball, boxing, football and basketball. Aiden even went to the championships for boxing!

His favorite subject is science because he really likes the experiments and the hands-on work like building stuff.

Aiden says that when he grows up he wants to be a game warden because he likes wildlife and animals, so he feels like it would incorporate well with his job.

To learn more about Aiden and the adoption process, click here.