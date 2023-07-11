Families displaced after losing homes in Wexford County wildfire

Wexford County Emergency Services say five different counties with close to 15 different fire departments assisted with the wildfire that started Monday night along the Manistee, Wexford County line. And many homeowners were back at their properties Tuesday to assess the damage from the wildfire.

Three of the four homes lost were on the same street, on No. 1 Road with the fourth home around the corner on West 8 Road. One of the homeowners, Tracy Sill, said she’s still processing what happened, and that she’s a mixed bag of emotions.

She says she was able to grab the dog, but not much else and that the family cat died in the fire.

“I got a phone call to come home early from work, that they were evacuating people. And by the time I got here, the fire was about 10 feet from my driveway. I made off with our dog and what I was wearing,” Sill said.

Sill said that when she got home, what she witnessed was unimaginable.

“It was like tunnel vision. I saw the flames at the end of the driveway and I blew past the state trooper to get my dog and get out. There was no time. There was no time to get anything. It was burning so fast,” Sill said.

She said she doesn’t know how she’ll recover. Everything but a small patch of land with the American flag and the dog run are still standing, but that’s about it.

Paul Cederholm, a friend of the homeowner who lost their house on West 8 Road, said a similar scene unfolded there.

“She just lost everything,” Cederholm said. “She came to my house with the clothes on her body and two dogs. That’s it. One vehicle.”

Most homeowners said they have no or limited insurance. A spokesperson for the American Red Cross says they are helping three families that have been displaced by the wildfire.

“We’re waiting for Red Cross to come by. See what kind of assistance they give her,” Cederholm said.

For Brian Woehlke who lives in the fire zone, in between two properties where the homes burned down, him and his wife Laura consider themselves super lucky.

They say the fire skipped them in part because there’s not a lot of trees on their property, they have a big lawn and they did turn on the sprinklers when they heard about the wildfire.

They also say they cleared the Brush just in case.

“When we first bought the place in 2001 I started clearing out all these trees just for that reason,” Woehlke said. “I’m super glad I did.”

Some homeowners said that it didn’t make them feel any better to learn taht the cause of the fire was a tree that had hit a powerline. One homeowner even mentioned getting legal advice.