Detroit Lions legends help host 3rd annual charity football camp in Clare

CLARE COUNTY-- Tuesday, former Detroit Lions wide receiver, Jeff Chadwick and his wife, Kristen kicked off their 3rd annual Legends Football Camp in tandem with their charity, JC Youth Foundation.

In attendance on Tuesday to help coach the 8–11-year-olds were former Lions like Lomas Brown, Eric Stocz, Maurice Harvey, and Mike McMahon.

“It’ something I always wanted to do,” Chadwick said. “It’s giving back, right? Why take all that knowledge to bed with you and not share it? So I get together with a number of my former teammates who are in the area and that are like-minded.”

Costs of the camp are poured right back into the Clare County community.

“We’re just looking to see what we can do to help out kids. Whoever needs it, just apply, reach out to us. We’ll listen to anybody to see how we can help,” Chadwick stated.

In Tuesday’s camp, the former players-turned-coaches were teaching things like athletic stance, and positioning; but most of all, they were focused on the kids having fun, and walking away loving the game.

“As long as they can come away with one thing that makes ‘em love the game, then it makes it even better,” Former Lions quarterback Mike McMahon said.

The camp will continue through Thursday.

Wednesday, Clare’s football field will host the 11–15-year-old camp, and Thursday, high school football programs out of Beal City, Reed City, Gladwin, Mount Pleasant, and Clare will be competing in a 7-on-7 invite-only game.

For ways to get involved in or donate to the Chadwick’s Youth Foundation visit here.