Anglers hit Lake Michigan for Ludington Offshore Classic

One of the premier fishing tournaments on Lake Michigan is underway with the Ludington Offshore Classic. Over the next six days, hundreds of fishermen will take off from Ludington’s harbor searching for that award winning haul of salmon and trout.

“We will see big fish, some are ranging around the 30 pound mark,” said Brandy Miller, executive director of Pure Ludington.

The Ludington Offshore Classic begins with the Big Boy’s tournament, a high stakes, high pressure tournament of some of the best fishermen on Lake Michigan.

“Every event has its own prize pot,” said Miller. “Over the course of the week we give out over $100,000.”

More than $20,000 goes to the winning boat in this tournament and the Pro-Am over the weekend. Also on the schedule is a youth tournament, legend’s tournament and a women’s competition.

These big prizes bring out the best.

“We have boats come across the lake from Wisconsin, all up and down the lakeshore,” said Miller. “We really consider our tournament the premier fishing tournament on the lakeshore so we typically draw pretty far.”

Tuesday’s Big Boys tournament and the Pro-Am are two day events, 12 fish limit, with total hauls getting above 100 pounds easily.

“They come through and weigh in and it’s exciting. People are stopping by to watch, people from the community,” said Miller. “Just want to come see what everyone caught. Day two it gets a little interesting for those two day events.”

With all the events Ludington hosts throughout the year, this is seen as one of the most genuine for the area and the history of world class fishing in the region.

“We take an event that really captures what is another great marker in our area and bring people to our harbor front,” said Miller. “It’s a beautiful backdrop for a great week of fishing.”