‘Accelerate the Care’ gets $4,800 donation from ‘Cash in on Kindness’ program

Another month is in the books for the Leelanau Sands Casino and Resort’s Cash in on Kindness program.

On Tuesday they donated about $4,800 to Accelerate the Care for Alzheimer’s.

The organization started five years ago and helps to educate caregivers and community members about the disease, and the money that they received will go toward local workshops to keep the conversation going on the fight against Alzheimer’s.

“We have all these retired people coming in. We have less young people to take care of them, so our caregivers are not there. And so that’s why I did it was to jsut take Northern Michigan, wrap them in a big ‘ole hug and say ‘we got you, we got you,’” Becky Hutchinson, Accelerate the Care Founder, said.

Accelerate the Care’s next workshop will be by July 18 at the Hospice of Michigan in Traverse City.

