Traverse City hair salon no longer servicing all LGBTQ members

A hair salon in Traverse City said it will no longer provide services to certain members of the LGBTQ community.

In a Facebook post, the owner of Studio 8 Hair Lab said that anyone who identifies as anything other than a man, or a woman needs to get serviced at a local pet groomer.

9&10 News reached out to the owner, Christine Geiger, who said she has no problem with the LGB part, it’s the TQ+ that she doesn’t support. Gieger said she is taking a stand against being forced to use preferred pronouns, such as: they/them, he/him and she/her.

Geiger said the legislation goes too far infringing on her rights.

Traverse City’s LGBTQ organization Polestar put out this statement in response to the Facebook post.

They said, “Studio 8 Hair Lab’s recent comments comparing members of the queer community to animals are not welcomed in Traverse City, Period.

Hate has shown time and time again to be a losing business strategy and we must not allow this blight to take root in our town.

Statements like the one from Studio 8 undermine the hard work that has been put in to make Traverse City the absolute best that it can be.”