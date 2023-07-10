The Cadillac Lofts development in downtown Cadillac is on pause.

The Lofts includes businesses and apartments, and the second phase of the development was expected to happen soon.

According to the city, that phase included a second building, similar to The Lofts, but construction has not yet started.

Advertisement

The chairman of Cadillac’s Downtown Development Authority, Steven Barnes, said nothing’s off the table yet but there’s been some hiccups.

“When you have a project that big, there’s a lot of moving pieces and sometimes getting it together so that it’s workable takes longer than you want it to,” said Barnes.

The city said the owners of the property, Michigan Community Capital, had hoped to start phase two but right now that’s been delayed.

“It’s a mirror of the first building. So, a second building almost exactly the same, you know, in a mirror. What would occur on the second half of that property. And then, you know, the ground floor, you’d have retail and then upper floors, you’d have more housing again,” said Barnes.

Advertisement

The city said they have been in communication with MCC and are ready to assist in any way they can.

“If we hadn’t had the pandemic and I think if we hadn’t had the rapid inflation, especially in the construction industry you’ve seen the last couple of years, I think it’d be in a completely different place. But you add those two factors in and it almost sets you back to square one,” said Barnes.

The EGLE Brownfield Coordinator for Cadillac’s District Office, Aaron Assmann said there’s still time to get funding from EGLE if they do decide to move forward with the project.

“The city of Cadillac is currently the grantee of an EGLE Brownfield Grant. The current grant and loan is still active and open, but because of the knowledge that they don’t intend to develop the property, the contract will eventually expire and will close out the current grant and loan contract with the city of Cadillac in the future,” said Assmann.

Advertisement

But EGLE said as of right now they aren’t sure what the holdup is about.

“I mean, it’s possible that they choose to do so in the future. I just don’t you know, I don’t know for certain if they will or not,” said Assmann.

9&10 News reached out to MCC for comment but got no response.



