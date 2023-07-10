Take a look at the distilling process at Mammoth Distillery!

About 10 years ago, Chad Munger and Tracy Hickman stared Mammoth Distilling to help integrate themselves into Northern Michigan.

A small idea quickly grew, and they now have six tasting room locations throughout Michigan. But the success and growth come from a team effort. The distillery has also introduced some new fruity flavors just in time for summer.

Our Lifestyle Reporter Rachel Rademacher and Chief Photographer, Jeremy Erickson, stopped by Mammoth Distillery in Central Lake to see the behind the scenes of the distilling process and learned more about the history of Mammoth.

Advertisement

Rachel Rademacher Mammoth part 2







