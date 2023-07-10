PATH foundation passes hunting and fishing skills to the next generation

Here in Northern Michigan, we have a rich and vibrant history with the outdoors! Hunting, trapping, fishing, it’s a way of life. It provides valuable life skills for many and path looks to keep it that way, passing along the heritage.

The PATH foundation was formed by a group of individuals who have a passion for passing along the fishing and hunting heritage to today’s youth and other individuals who have limited access to the outdoors due to illness or physical limitation.

Anders Garner, the vice president of the PATH foundation, tells us more about their mission.

Their next fundraiser is a summer BBQ jam that is taking place July 22 from 3 to 8 p.m.