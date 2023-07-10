Motorcycle driver killed in crash with car in Kalkaska Co.

The Kalkaska County Sherriff’s Office says a motorcycle crash left one person dead last week.

On July 3 at approximately 6:30 p.m. Shawn Helsel of Fife Lake was driving with his wife on two separate motorcycle in Kalkaska.

Deputies say they were driving north on Seeley Road when a Ford Fusion crashed into Helsel’s motorcycle. He spun and struck the passenger side of the Fusion.

Advertisement

They say the motorcycle remained in the intersection while the Fusion left the road on the northwest corner of the intersection and hit multiple trees.

Deputies say Helsel was given aid by a nearby resident and other passing motorists.

When emergency responders arrived they pronounced him dead. The driver of the Fusion was treated and released on scene.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but officials say speed was a factor of the severity of the crash.