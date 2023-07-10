Deputies: Man tried using name of another wanted person to avoid being caught

The Mason County Sheriff’s Office says a man they pulled over tried to avoid getting caught for violating his parole.

Deputies stopped a car with a broken windshield on Sunday. When they ran the name the driver gave them, it came back as a wanted person out of Newaygo County.

Deputies were able to figure out the man’s real identity, a 50-year-old Manistee man who had absconded from parole.

He’s now facing his original charges, plus driving on a revoked license for the second time, possession of meth, and giving false information to police.