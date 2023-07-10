Local college graduate lands dream job at On the Ground

On the Ground, based in Traverse City, is focused on helping ease global conflict.

Stella Young recently landed a job with the non-profit.

It all started when Young was six and went with the non-profit to Chiapas, Mexico, to work on a water project.

“You watch these kids that were younger than me who would walk for miles and miles with their moms to get water and bring that back to their community. So we were able to lessen that trip substantially and allow them more time for school and other things,” said Stella Young, director of development for On the Ground.

Young has taken a few other trips with the organization in the years since to other conflict zones in coffee-producing regions.

On the Ground says protecting the population from tainted water, disease and economic challenges starts with protecting farming communities and their valuable crop.

“Coffee is an incredible resource that many of us love. I don’t think a lot of people understand what goes into all of what it takes to get your cup of coffee in the morning,” said Young.

This led Young to her first post-graduation job as director of Development for On the Ground.

The non-profit is working on two projects. One in Chiapas, Mexico, and one in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

“In the Democratic Republic of Congo, we are funding our gender equity work where we send 125 women and their husbands through this gender equity training. They learn income-generating activities and how to manage their own money alongside their husbands. So women are making more of those financial decisions,” explained Young. “Women play such a huge role in the coffee growing industry and don’t always get equity in their relationships, in their own homes.”

Young says everything has come full circle and hopes to bring to light issues in other parts of the world.



