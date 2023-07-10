Lavender is in the air at Harbor View Nursery and Lavender Farm

Harbor View Nursery and Lavender Farm is the largest lavender farm in the Traverse City area!

The family-owned lavender farm began their journey in 1993 selling hanging baskets from other growers in their front yard and since then they’ve become their own growers with 4000 square feet of greenhouse growing space.

The farm produces over 50 all natural products made from their very own lavender from soaps to fresh and dried lavender, bouquets, and more!

Our On The Road Crew, Braulis and Tyler are out on the field at the lavender farm.