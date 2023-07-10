Gus Macker weekend comes to an end in Sault Ste. Marie

Gus Macker weekend wrapped up in Sault Ste. Marie this afternoon. Players and spectators as far away as Kentucky participated in the popular three-on-three basketball tournament.

The rain stayed away so it made for a great weekend of basketball. 153 teams took to the temporary courts on the streets around city hall.

The 153 teams were 40 more than what participated last year. Players, aged 10 and up, battled it out all for Macker hardware and bragging rights.

“We are glad to have it back and since our numbers increased, it’s just great for our community. In the Soo, we have people coming in, they are experiencing the Locks and all the other great things we have here. We are excited for that to bring a lot of people into the Soo,” said Mary Jo Duvall, event organizer.

The proceeds from the event will go to Superior Health support systems and the Hospice of the Eastern U.P.