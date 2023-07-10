Garlin Gilchrist meets with community leaders to discuss recently passed budget

That was a part of the lieutenant governor’s tour across Northern Michigan this week, capping it off at the National Cherry Festival today.

Garlin Gilchrist made multiple stops to meet with community leaders to discuss the recently passed budget and how it will impact Northern Michigan.

He also was getting feedback on the issues facing the area.

Advertisement

The new budget brings millions of dollars in rural school bussing and broad topics like public safety and infrastructure.

Gilchrist said the conversation always came back to one topic, housing.

“From my perspective, I think houses are for people who are living and working in a place and that we can always find ways to accommodate the fact that our communities swell in Northern Michigan during the summer,” said Gilchrist.

Gilchrist went on to say there’s still a lot of work that needs to be done on climate change and that he wants to establish a technological hub here in Northern Michigan.