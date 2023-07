Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire in Chippewa County.

The call came in just before 6 p.m. that a home on Ontario Street in DeTour Village was on fire. The flames were mostly put out by 10 p.m., but crews are still there right now to keep an eye on it.

It is unknown if anyone was home.

We are working to bring you more details as soon as they become available.