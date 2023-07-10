2 people rescued from plane in Hardy Dam Pond

Newaygo County Deputies responded after a plane went down on Hardy Dam Pond on Saturday. Deputies was called at around 9 a.m. to Big Prairie Township.

They say that the plane was performing touch-and-go maneuvers on the water when it started to take on water.

The two people in the plane, a man from Grand Haven and a man from Tennessee, got picked up by a boat that was in the area.

Advertisement

When the Sheriff’s Office got there, they were able to take the two people to shore. They had no injuries.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.