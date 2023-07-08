Local veteran honored for service as a pilot and as Dynamite the Clown

A local man known to Northern Michigan as Dynamite the Clown was honored Friday for bringing joy to kids and his time serving in the military.

Rudy Grahek served as a C-47 pilot during the Korean War before spending the next nearly 70 years serving Northern Michigan communities as Dynamite the Clown. One of Rudy’s friends and fellow veteran, Rob Henderson, says he’s known Dynamite the Clown since he was 5-years-old, and wanted to honor him for everything he’s done over the past half-a-century.

“I think if you go up north probably 90% of the people will tell you they know Dynamite the Clown, but not many people know Rudy,” Henderson stated.

Long before Dynamite the Clown it was Staff Sergeant Rudy Grahek. Rudy served during the Korean War from 1952 to 1954.

“I had an excellent job, I was a 30cal machine gunner. I said when I get back, I’m just living life. I want to be something that makes people laugh,” Rudy paused. “So, I joined the circus and became a clown.”

Dynamite the Clown poses with young fan

Rudy’s decision ended up being the right one as he’s brought joy to generations of children and inspired his own as his son, Jeff Dukavas, is now a retired Army Colonel.

“If you go places you would always be recognized,” Dukavas smiled. “All during the years of growing up we constantly had conversations about military service. It was always very much apart of what we did.”

To bring things full circle Henderson brought Rudy and his son together to surprise them with a ride on the same type plane Rudy used to fly during his time in Korea. And this time Rudy made sure to wear his iconic big red nose.

“You can’t imagine the memories it brought back. I almost wanted to cry, but I didn’t want to look like a sissy,” Rudy laughed.

Rudy says he’s grateful to be honored, and at 90-years-young he says he’s looking forward to many more years of clowning around.