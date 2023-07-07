United Way of Northwest Michigan hosts free children’s dental fair

Poor dental hygiene can lead to health issues, even at a young age.

That’s why United Way of Northwest Michigan is making it their mission keep kid’s teeth as healthy as possible. They’re holding a free children’s dental fair starting next week. Services include school dental forms, exams, fluoride, cleanings, sealants, X-rays, fillings and simple extractions.

Jennifer Kerns from United Way of Northwest Michigan tells us more about how the demand for dental care led to the idea.

The fair runs from July 11 to Aug. 4. It’s open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Mondays and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday through Friday. Walk-in appointments only.