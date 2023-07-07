Traverse City tops list for most bikeable city

Traverse City has been named the state’s most bikeable city, beating out Detroit and 35 other cities in Michigan, to earn the number one spot.

‘People for Bikes’ compared cities all across the nation and ranked them on different scoring factors such as safe road speeds, secure bike lanes and safe intersections to name a few.

Traverse City scored the highest network rankings in connection to retail jobs, and schools in the state and came out in the 96th percentile.

Traverse City Planning Director Shawn Winter said the city is proud to be recognized.

“I think this is a reflection of decades of work that has incorporated many partnerships. We’ve had public sector, private sector, nonprofit sector organizations such as Norte, TART, and really just a community that values and has a passion for safe bicycling throughout the city,” said Winter.

Winter said in the fall, the city will be finishing its mobility action plan. The plan is a guidebook on how they can expand the bike network throughout the city.