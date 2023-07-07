Previewing the DTE Cherry Royal Parade at National Cherry Festival

Every year the National Cherry Festival ends with a grand event, the DTE Cherry Royal Parade. And this year is no different.

Floats upon floats and a tremendous community support lining Front and Oak Streets is expected, even with this year’s detour because of the Union Street Bridge construction.

But before the parade starts, Michael Stevens got the chance to talk with DTE’s Chris Hackbarth about their float and what to expect for the DTE Cherry Royal Parade.

The DTE Cherry Royal Parade starts around 11 a.m. Saturday.