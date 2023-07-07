PACE North responds to Grand Traverse Pavilions’ $5 million lawsuit

PACE North has responded after Grand Traverse Health and Human Services filed a lawsuit against them, saying they haven’t received any formal notice of legal action.

The DHHS issued a release on Thursday, saying that Grand Traverse Pavilions is suing PACE North to recuperate start-up costs they were promised would be repaid under their management agreement.

PACE North says their organization is an independent nonprofit, not owned or operated by GTP or the DHHS.

They say in their management agreement, GTP agreed to provide administrative services in exchange for a fee. PACE North claims they are being overcharged and not receiving agreed-upon services.

Grand Traverse Pavilions says their $5 million lawsuit is in response to PACE North trying to back out of the management agreement to avoid paying fees.