More Fun at The National Cherry Festival Before Grand Finale

It’s almost time for the grand finale of the National Cherry Festival, but the fun isn’t over just yet.

The day everyone has been waiting for is finally here! Today is the special Cherry Queen Coronation.

The Cherry Festival’s top four candidates have been preparing all week for this special moment and the ladies will all have something to look forward to.

Each candidate is eligible for academic scholarships and the new queen and her court will be in the DTE Energy Foundation Cherry Royal Parade.

The parade will be on Saturday where you can enjoy royalty, marching bands, Prince and Princess floats, and much more!

Our On The Road Crew, Braulis and Tyler, are at Open Space Park getting to meet the candidates before their big day!

