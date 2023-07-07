Kids hit the beach for the sand sculpting contest!

Friday, at Sunset Park Beach, kids came with their best shovel and creativity to compete in the National Cherry Festival Sand Sculpting Contest. There was an impressive array of sculptures and it was a tough job to pick the winners.

The contest is split into categories based on age and is then judged by volunteers who walk around to each sculpture and learn about the meaning behind the design. There was not a sculpture alike and each kid brought their A-game!

“Sandcastle sculpture really gets the kids in touch with Traverse City and their families, and everyone vacations here every year. And for a lot of kids that don’t live in an area like this and they come anyways, it’s their first taste of getting into the water, getting into the sand and having a lot of fun” said volunteer for the sand sculpture contest Debbie May.

