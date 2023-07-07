Chef Sherry goes all in on cherries with cocktails, cake and more!

This week is National Cherry Festival, and it’s probably getting you in the mood to whip up some cherry goodies.

Chef Sherry Ronning of From Michigan to the Table joins us again with three cherry-inspired recipes.

Chef Sherry’s tips:

Chocolate Covered Berry Scomuffie - I use local dried cherries dipped in chocolate for this delicious combination of a scone and a muffin.

Cherry Slush Cocktail - Summer is in full swing and this is my favorite cocktail! I use a whiskey slush recipe as a base along with locally-made cherry juice concentrate, and garnish with fresh Michigan cherries.

Easy Black Forest Cake - Sandwiched between two layers of chocolate cake is a fluffy cream cheese filling and cherry topping. I finish it off with a layer of my homemade chocolate frosting.