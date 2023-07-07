AG Nessel hosts roundtable on opioid crisis settlement in Traverse City

The state of Michigan has been awarded hundreds of millions of dollars in settlements from lawsuits involving the opioid crisis. That money is being sent directly to communities to tackle their problems as they see fit. Attorney General Dana Nessel met with the Grand Traverse County Opioid Task Force Friday to discuss their plans with the money.

“We wanted to make sure that counties receive this money directly,” said Nessel, “And that they were spending it as they saw fit for their communities.”

In 2019, the state of Michigan joined a coalition of states suing some of the biggest pharma manufacturers and distributors for their role in the country’s opioid addiction crisis.

“Knowing full well, just how addictive these drugs were, and in an effort, I believe, to get people addicted,” said Nessel. “Because guess what, the more addicted a person is, the more of these drugs they’re going to want.”

So far the state has been awarded $1.6 billion with more settlements pending.

“There’s a Walgreens settlement that’s $338 million for the state,” said Nessel. “If Perdue moves forward, that should be several more hundred million dollars. This is the beginning and not the end.”

The state kept half of it for future allocation but immediately gave the other half directly to counties and municipalities.

“We start with population, just raw population numbers, and then you get to how many pills were prescribed for that area and then on morbidity, the number of overdose deaths,” said Nessel.

Grand Traverse County will ultimately get $4.6 million from this first settlement. So far they have received about half a million. That was what Nessel wanted to speak with their task force about, what options work for their specific needs. What is possible?

“Not every county is going to have the finances to put together a new drug rehab facility, even one that is badly needed, so you might want to pool the resources between multiple counties regionally to do programming like that,” said Nessel.

Both treatment and prevention tactics are eligible. With more awareness of the issue, the hope is these addictions can be avoided before they begin.

“I absolutely think that we are seeing fewer addicts created, at least when it comes to prescription medication,” said Nessel. “Now there’s a lot of illegal drugs out there and we’re going to have to combat that in many ways, separately and differently.”