A popular app caused big problems for Empire Lakeshore Inn

Summer is the busy season for tourism-related businesses in Northern Michigan, but Empire Lakeshore Inn in Empire says they’ve struggling because a popular app is telling people they’re closed.

“We’re stuck with this issue and have no way of fixing it. It’s almost impossible to get ahold of somebody,” said owner Megan Schous.

If you have an iPhone and looked up Empire Lakeshore Inn on the maps app this summer, the motel showed up as permanently closed even though they were open.

“We’ve been experiencing this issue for about two weeks, receiving numerous calls from reservations just asking, have we closed? Are you guys still open? We have a reservation in October. Just wanted to make sure our reservation was still good,” explained Schous. “It’s very concerning because we don’t know if this affects traffic.”

Schous says their reservations were already down, so this couldn’t come at a worse time. They say reporting the incorrect info to Apple got them nowhere.

“When I report it on the app, I just get back...a message saying that there’s not enough information to verify this. So we’re stuck,” said Schous.

The motel thinks the confusion might be because the gas station right next door is under construction.

“My only guess is that somebody pulled up to the gas station thinking it was our inn and reported it closed,” said Schous.

When 9&10 News reached out to Apple about the problem, they finally fixed the information on their app. Schous says she’s grateful but wants to warn other business owners to check their information.

“I don’t search for directions to my own business, nor does any of our staff. It just so happened to be a customer that was trying to look up directions to our place and called,” explained Schous.