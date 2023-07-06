Prudenville man killed in officer-involved shooting

Michigan State Police say a man armed with a gun was shot and killed during a wellness check at his home.

On Wednesday, around 10:45 p.m., an officer from the Denton Township Police Department and a deputy from the Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office were sent to the home to check on 53-year-old Barry Eugene Phillips.

They say Phillips was outside his home, holding a gun. They tried to get Phillips to drop it, but instead they say he went into his home and came back out with a rifle.

Advertisement

Police say he pointed the rifle at them, at which point the Denton Township officer shot him. The officer and deputy immediately started life-saving measures, and Phillips was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Michigan State Police are handling the investigation at the request of Denton Township’s police chief. They say the officer involved in the shooting is on administrative leave while MSP investigates.