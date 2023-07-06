Man dies after driving truck with camper off US-2 into trees

The Mackinac County Sheriff’s Office says a man died after driving his truck and camper off the road and into trees.

Deputies say the driver was headed west on US-2 in Newton Township when he crossed the median and went off the road. They believe it may have been caused by a medical emergency.

They say the driver went into the ditch and hit several trees before stopping. Deputies, Michigan State Police and EMS removed him from the car and tried to save him, but they were unsuccessful.

The crash is still under investigation, but alcohol and speed are not considered factors.