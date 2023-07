Learning how to curl with the Traverse City Curling Club at the National Cherry Festival

One thing you might not associate with cherries and summer time is curling! But the Traverse City Curling Club has a nice little competition for anyone to come and try.

For just $10 you can learn how to curl and and participate in two stone throws to see who can come closest to the button!

The event ends at 6 p.m. Thursday, but Michael laced up his curling shoes and gave it a shot!