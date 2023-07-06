Lake County History Day celebrates fishing of the past and present

Lake County is holding its annual History Day on Saturday, July 8.

They’re celebrating the great history of fishing in the area with “Fishing - Old & New.” From a re-enactment of a 1900s fishing camp with interactive demonstrations to a traveling museum of Michigan fishing history to a new 2023 StealthCraft drift boat and the latest in fly fishing equipment, there will be experiences for everyone’s interests.

Jill Engelman, organizer of the event, joins us with more. It’s all happening from 12-4 p.m. on Saturday at the Lake County Historical Museum, 915 N. Michigan Ave. in Baldwin.

In addition to the exhibits, they also have Minnow Races, a “What Is It” contest, a casting pond and more.